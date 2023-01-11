Over 4500 racegoers descended on the Spreyton racecourse on Wednesday for the annual Devonport Cup.
The Devonport Racing Club chairman Barry Milton hailed the event a success, saying everything from the turnout to the sunshine was perfect.
"It's been a great day so far; we've loved it," Mr Milton said.
"With the COVID restrictions over the two years, we've run big losses.
"But the crowd has come out and supported the event, the weather's been fantastic, and the atmosphere is just stunning out there at the moment."
After facing financial hardships in recent years following the COVID pandemic, Mr Milton said it was good to see people returning to the Cup.
"Last year, we lost 50 per cent of our patrons leading up to the Cup because of COVID restrictions, so that wasn't good for us," he said.
"We still run the event, but to have everyone come back and support us this year was wonderful."
Mr Milton said he was excited for the future of racing in Tasmania.
"With the sponsors we have, there is a lot to look forward to for the club and for racing as a whole," he said.
"Especially with the new race added this year, it has attracted a lot of renewed interest in the Cup, which is great."
Mr Milton said he was impressed with the crowd's behaviour on the day, saying everyone had been well-behaved so far.
"I think everyone realises it's a fun event, and you can enjoy yourselves, but make sure you do it responsibly," he said.
The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
