Paramedics set to reject latest pay offer

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 3:20pm
Tim Jacobson, state secretary of the Health and Community Services Union, with union members in 2021. Photo by Paul Scambler

An escalation of industrial action by ambulance workers seems likely, after the head of the state's biggest health union said paramedics are likely to reject a revised government pay offer because it failed to improve working conditions.

