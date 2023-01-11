The proposed new football stadium in Hobart could generate thousands of jobs and support the construction industry for a decade, according to construction industry lobby group Master Builders Tasmania.
Matthew Pollock, chief executive officer of MBT said the project would allow tradesmen to develop their skills and deliver big benefits to the economy.
"The Macquarie Point project is more than just a footy field, it's a game-changing urban renewal project that will deliver massive benefits to the whole state," he said.
"We have an opportunity to create something that is world-class that hundreds of young Tasmanians would be able to build and contribute to and would create lasting benefits for generations to come."
"The flow on benefits would be huge. A project like this would help us grow our building and construction workforce, provide a hugely valuable opportunity for tradies to develop their skill sets and demonstrate that Tassie has come of age and has the capacity to deliver big projects," Mr Pollock said.
His statement came as music promoters and tourism industry advocates threw their support behind the stadium.
The chief executive officer of tourism promoter Destination Southern Tasmania, Alex Heroys, on Tuesday said the stadium could attract big music acts to Hobart that would otherwise skip the state.
