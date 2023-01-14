Princely rift a wrong royal wrestle

He called him Willy?
Well, knock me down and call me Wally!
What next?
This week's alleged "revelations'' by Prince Harry highlight just how typically dysfunctional "our" royal family is.
When he was two, our son (also a Harry) took great delight in chasing his sisters, aged 10 and 12, and waving his trunk.
He would escape naked from the bath (he thought he was an elephant) and they would run for their lives.
Sisters used to play a game where the big sister would pin down the younger, and dribble down, onto her face. Erk.
Last week, on younger's 36th birthday, they reflected.
"I remember when I finally pinned you down and you tried to dribble uphill," the younger said.
Our children are of the same generation as princes William and Harry.
Our Harry was raised with the refreshed and reinvented Star Wars and it is unsurprising that Prince Harry has referred to Prince William as his dark nemesis.
There's a bit of Star Wars happening with the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare - I've only read the bits leaked last week.
It creates good versus evil. The light and the dark side. Hollywood cliche after cliche.
Perhaps Anakin Skywalker (Prince Harry) will morph into his own nemesis Darth Vader?
"Arch nemesis" was also part of our son's vernacular, not to be taken literally; a term of endearment about his siblings or friend circle.
However, by publishing his memoir Spare, Prince Harry has succeeded in turning any remnant wider compassion to ridicule and loathing.
He will be feeling even more isolated. His Spare revelations appear to trivialise him and the absurdity of monarchy.
I was reminded of the advertising industry adage "there's one born every minute" and imagined the publisher's glee at Prince Harry's naivety and his wife's soap opera delusions.
Prince Harry has been manipulated, the evidence of his naivety now in print.
His use of the word "necklace" sounded wrong and illustrated, painfully, his cloistered world. (Chain, Prince Harry. It's a chain.)
Recommend you adopt a breathless, posh accent to read: "William called me another name, then came at me.
"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.
"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
How easy, for any publisher, to weaponise every childhood and teen act of aggression.
A Google of famous princes heralds Prince Harry first, Prince Charles second and the fairy-tale Prince Charming in third place.
What, no Prince William?
The publishers and wife have won and by saying nothing, Prince William will also remain intact.
Meanwhile, we are guaranteed even more years of royal argy bargy as generational rifts are formed and headlines grabbed as the next generation - Archie and Prince George - take to the stage.
PS. I predict a Californian royal divorce - 10 years hence.
