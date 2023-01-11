The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) have supported Rotorlift Aviation's decision to stop its pilots landing at the Launceston General Hospital helipad.
In a statement released yesterday, CASA said the regulations it has published are recommendations rather than being legislative, and that Rotorlift was acting on its own prerogative.
CASA did not mention LGH's helipad in the statement, however, it did state that the regulations require "an operator and the pilot-in-command to consider all circumstances" in reference to planning a safe landing or take-off.
"We understand that the helicopter operator has chosen to stop operating at OG HLS (the LGH helipad) due to a range of safety risks they identified," the statement said. "We support operators making sound decisions based on risk. This is the intention of the new suite of flight operations regulations."
