The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

CASA support Rotorlift's decision to stop flying to LGH's helipad

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 12 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CASA support the decision by Rotorlift to stop flying to LGH's helipad. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) have supported Rotorlift Aviation's decision to stop its pilots landing at the Launceston General Hospital helipad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.