The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police to have larger presence at Launceston shopping malls during holidays

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Constable Mackenzie Barker and Sergeant Ivan Radosavljevic patrol the Brisbane Street mall. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Northern District Police have announced a blitz on would-be offenders at shopping precincts over the rest of the holiday season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.