The Northern District Police have announced a blitz on would-be offenders at shopping precincts over the rest of the holiday season.
The task force is focusing on often-occurring criminal activity, drugs, shoplifting, dangerous articles and anti-social behaviour.
Acting inspector Northern District Phil Norton said 19 people had been charged with 61 offences as of Wednesday as police increased patrols in centres across Launceston.
"We've seen a bit of a trend at the moment where there's an increase in shoplifting," he said.
"We've engaged with our retailers to determine if there's any issues and they've raised some concerns of shoplifting and as have the public at times as well, and we want to support them and make sure that they're getting the support that we can provide."
Extra police can be expected at Mowbray, Prospect, Kings Meadows among other centres.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
