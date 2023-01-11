Primary school students from the Launceston region will have the chance to learn about ukuleles following the announcement of the Ukulele in Schools Program.
Launched by the Launceston Ukulele Jamboree organisers, the program will be provided by musicians Angie Smith and Cathy Welsford, from the Wild Women of Anywhere Beach.
The experienced duo have extensive teaching credentials and have run regular ukulele workshops for the New England Conservatorium of Music.
Festival director Jackie Anifandis said the opportunity would be fantastic for children at schools without a fully-fledged music program.
"We've discovered that there's some schools in Launceston that don't have a complete music program currently," she said.
"So I asked these lovely ladies, whether they'd be interested in coming down a few days earlier than their performance day to do some workshops in schools that need music programs and they were just so excited."
Sponsor Mark Barratt said the idea could be helpful for the children of Launceston.
"Jackie approached me because I've got a good knowledge of music programs in schools around what is and what is not happening," he said.
"Getting music into young children is hugely beneficial to their overall learning experience and their cognitive development.
"There's so many studies showing that music tuition and learning music has a huge benefit for young people's brain development."
The program runs for two days and will precede the festival which begins on March 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.