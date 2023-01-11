The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Primary schools in Launceston set to learn ukulele

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Festival director Jackie Anifandis and sponsor Mark Barratt have spearheaded the new program. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Primary school students from the Launceston region will have the chance to learn about ukuleles following the announcement of the Ukulele in Schools Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.