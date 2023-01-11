The Examiner
Launceston General Hospital COVID-19 escalation management plan now at level two

Updated January 11 2023
Kathrine Morgan-Wicks.

The Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital have now de-escalated to level two of their respective COVID-19 escalation management plans.

