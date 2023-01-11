The Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital have now de-escalated to level two of their respective COVID-19 escalation management plans.
Both hospitals had been operating at level three of these escalation plans since December 16, 2022.
The Health Department said it acknowledged the continued hard work of their staff across the public health system, including those at the RHH and LGH which have been operating at COVID Escalation Management Level 3 in recent weeks.
Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the dedication and commitment of all staff has ensured the continued safe delivery of services.
"Hospital escalation plans have been proven to be effective in responding to COVID-19 and its impact on demand for hospital services," she said.
"This de-escalation is as a result of a reduced number of COVID-positive patients in both hospitals and reduced community transmission of COVID-19.
"We want to thank staff at both hospitals for their ongoing commitment to the Tasmanian community and to their fellow colleagues.
"Their efforts have had a huge impact in helping us to navigate these challenges in recent weeks."
Ms Wicks said it was important for Tasmanains to remember that if they require non-urgent care, there are a number of appropriate alternatives to attending emergency departments.
"This helps us to reduce pressure on our EDs and ensure those who require more urgent care continue to be prioritised, regardless of the escalation level," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
