Jeffrey Alan McKinnon pleads guilty to trespassing

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
January 12 2023 - 4:00am
Jeffrey Alan McKinnon in 2021. FILE PICTURE

A recently retired Baptist pastor appeared in court for trespassing for the sake of climate change action.

