A recently retired Baptist pastor appeared in court for trespassing for the sake of climate change action.
Jeffrey Alan McKinnon, 68, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to trespassing on two occasions.
Police prosecutions said at midday on December 1, 2022, McKinnon entered the Commonwealth Bank at Brisbane Street with other members of the Extinction Rebellion.
When McKinnon was asked to leave, he refused to do so and was placed under arrest.
On December 7, 2022, McKinnon entered the premises of the National Australian Branch with other members of the extinction rebellion and asked to leave the premises.
Again he refused to do so and was placed under arrest.
McKinnon represented himself in court and said he had recently retired in his role as a Baptist pastor.
"Based on the strong consensus climate scientists are telling the world, I am profoundly concerned for the future of my children and grandchildren," he said.
"For over 30 years, the Australian governments, along with many other nations have not heeded the formal warnings of scientists concerned with the emerging climate catastrophe.
"I believe successive Australian governments have been negligent in their responsibility to protect their people," he said.
"Science tells us the time is now."
Magistrate Simon Brown said he accepted McKinnon's intentions were honest and had genuine motivation.
McKinnon was convicted on the charge and received a fine for $200.
