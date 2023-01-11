Gala Week of Bowls: Collins takes out junior singles on 16th birthday

Bowls Tasmania's January Gala Week of Bowls produced too many outstanding games to count as mother nature provided the best weather Launceston has to offer.
Staged between January 7-11 across Kings Meadows, North Launceston and Trevallyn Bowls Clubs, the Gala Week consisted of multiple disciplines including Open triples, Mixed Pairs, Bowling Arm Singles and Pairs, and Junior Singles and Pairs.
The first event to be completed was the Bowling Arm Pairs which saw Trevallyn's Joe Reissig and Geoff Buchanan claim the title for the third consecutive year as they went undefeated in another strong team display.
The Mixed Pairs was the next discipline to be completed following three days of play which were required to reduce the field following a multitude of entrants.
Last year's winners, Josh Walker-Davis and Rae Simpson were looking poised to defend their title after making light work of Mark Strochnetter and Kim Saunders in the round of 16, however, they would come unstuck in the quarter-final against Denise Middap and Grant Wakefield.
As the dust settled it would be Tim Douce and Courtney Hobbs that would take home the title - a stunning turnaround after losing their first game of sectional play on Saturday.
The Junior Boys' and Girls' Pairs events were completed on Tuesday as the state's brightest young stars provided us with a glimpse of what the game has in store moving forward.
The boys' competition would see Jonty Hayes and Lachie Thurley from the North-West coast successful after surviving a nail-biter in the semi-final against Dylan Samphier and Trey Daines.
The girls' final was a tight contest from start to finish with Hobart's Miley Sutton and Jaylah Triffitt the eventual winners by four shots as they drew away over the last few ends.
Chloe Collins would get her revenge over Sutton in the Junior Girls' Singles final in front of strong support from her home crowd at Trevallyn with a 21-14 scoreline - the perfect ending to her 16th birthday.
Jonty Hayes would take home the double as he took on all comers to take home the gold medal in the Junior Boys' Singles.
The Bowling Arm Singles showcased the state's best in a discipline that has continued to grow since its recent inception.
Geoffrey Buchanan looked to take home the double after his victory in the pairs but came undone in the semi-final against Chris Sturzaker.
David Sims and Noel Buckingham had a great encounter in their semi-final where the latter would be victorious.
The final would see Buckingham take the title, taking the lead and never looking back to eventually win 21-16 in another impressive performance.
The Women's Triples saw Erin Moore, Kim Saunders and Kirsten Viney make their way through sectional play unscathed before defeating world champion Bec Van Asch in the quarter finals en route to the grand final.
On the other side of the draw, Heather Thompson's team would progress through a section consisting of current Female Bowler of the Year, Rae Simpson, to book their place in the semi-final and eventually the grand final.
Both teams would put up strong performances but ultimately there could only be one winner with Moore, Saunders and Viney holding on for a narrow two-shot victory in a thriller.
The Men's Triples saw arguably the best teams on paper all make it through which set up for some mouth-watering encounters for spectators at Trevallyn on finals day.
Anthony Rowe's team would be positioned on the balcony for the morning as they found themselves with a bye into the semi-final.
Meanwhile the teams doing battle in the quarter finals would all put on a show.
Taelyn Male teamed up with two of the state's best young stars in Codi Marshall and Bailey Bellchambers.
The crack young team showed no mercy in their encounter with Mark Nitz's team who are previous back-to-back winners.
Josh Appleyard and Scott Summers had a cracking game with the score locked at 14 apiece heading into the final end.
Josh Walker-Davis attempted to sink the jack with the first bowl but narrowly missed.
Phil Mundy drew right behind the jack and despite Appleyard's best efforts to remove the bowl Mundy's bowl would remain shot for the win.
Meanwhile on the adjacent rink, Timmy Douce found himself four shots behind as he played his final bowl.
Teammates Ricky Richardson and Matty Mitchell brought the house down with their celebrations as Douce removed Kane Walker's closest bowl for a count of five - a one-shot win.
Summers and Male would both find themselves advancing from their respective semi finals to meet in the decider.
Summers and Mundy both have numerous state titles to their name already and the experience proved the difference as the two of them and teammate, Cam Windram, cruised to victory against the young stars who will take plenty away from their week of bowls.
