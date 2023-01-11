A 32-year-old woman who was learning how to drive became agitated with her driving instructor and attempted to stab the victim in the leg with a set of keys in frustration.
Sian Louise Rattray pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to common assault for an offence which happened late last year.
Police prosecutions said on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Silverdome car park in Prospect, Rattray's partner was teaching her how to drive.
He said the couple became involved in an argument and during the argument Rattray attempted to stab her partner in the leg with a set of keys.
A statement of police facts said the couple exited the vehicle and Rattray proceeded to punch her partner three to four times in the face with a fist.
When police arrived and placed Rattray under arrest, she was interviewed in regards to her offending and told police she became frustrated because she wasn't doing well with her driving.
"She asked for her keys and he wouldn't give them to her because he thought she was going to drive off, so she got out of the car and decided to hit him," prosecutions said.
Rattray's solicitor said his client acted in the way that she did because she became frustrated with her partner.
He said his client should not have acted in the way that she did, and reconciled by way of an apology.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Rattray was a mature adult and the offence was a poor instance of violent behaviour.
"It is relationship violence. It is a significant problem. This behaviour is unacceptable," Mr Brown said.
Rattray was convicted on the complaint and fined $900.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
