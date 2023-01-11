The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sian Louise Rattray pleads guilty to common assault

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sian Louise Rattray. Picture: Facebook

A 32-year-old woman who was learning how to drive became agitated with her driving instructor and attempted to stab the victim in the leg with a set of keys in frustration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.