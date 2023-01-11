Three youth charged with knife attack at Cataract Gorge

Police have charged three youths with wounding following an incident at the Launceston Cataract Gorge on Monday night.
A 14-year-old was treated at the Launceston General Hospital with a knife wound to his leg following the incident.
Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were interviewed and charged over the incident.
The three youths will appear in the Launceston Youth Justice Court at a later date.
Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact Launceston Police on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperstas.com.au and quote OR:703071.
