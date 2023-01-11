The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Teenager wounded in knife attack at Launceston's Cataract Gorge

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
January 11 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three youth charged with knife attack at Cataract Gorge

Police have charged three youths with wounding following an incident at the Launceston Cataract Gorge on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.