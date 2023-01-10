The Examiner
Tasmania Police clamp down on high-range speeders on state highways

By Matt Maloney
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:42am
Driver pinged by police for travelling at 162/h along East Tamar Highway

A P-PLATER will face court after being detected by police travelling at 162 km/h on the East Tamar Highway on Friday in a 100km/h zone.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

