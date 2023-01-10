Driver pinged by police for travelling at 162/h along East Tamar Highway

A P-PLATER will face court after being detected by police travelling at 162 km/h on the East Tamar Highway on Friday in a 100km/h zone.
The driver was amongst a group of four motorists detected for high-range speeding in excess of 100 km/h during routine patrols over a 30-minute period.
Another provisional licence holder was detected travelling at 128km/h and two other drivers were detected at 130km/h and 140km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Senior Sergeant Rob King said it was disappointing that motorists were not heeding the advice of police.
"Speeding increases stopping distances for vehicles and reduces the time a driver has to respond to risks encountered on the road," he said.
"It also places drivers, their passengers and other road users at a much higher risk of serious injury when a collision occurs."
