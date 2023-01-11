The top two go head-to-head when the Cricket North women's competition returns from its seasonal break this weekend.
Second-placed Riverside host ladder-leaders South Launceston with just two points separating the sides according to the PlayHQ ladder.
The sides have clear daylight between themselves and bottom two Launceston and Westbury and have met three times already this season with South enjoying the better of a 2-1 ledger.
The Knights won the opening-round encounter by 43 runs thanks to an unbeaten 79 off 62 deliveries by Ava Curtis. In reply, Riverside made it to 5-99 with Curtis's Greater Northern Raiders teammate Meg Radford not out on 42.
The Blues had their revenge in round five when Kate Sherriff (38) and Sophie Parkin (33 not out) helped them to 4-112 before South were dismissed 34 runs short on 78, Sherriff taking 4-6 to complete an all-round display.
Round eight saw South strike back by five wickets. Riverside posted 6-120 on the back of 52 from Radford but South chased it down in the penultimate over with opener Amy Duggan still not out on 63.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
