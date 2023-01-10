Tasmania's best young riders will be in the spotlight on Saturday, as the Mersey Valley Devonport Cycling Club gears up to host an array of state title events.
The events will form part of the MVDCC's track carnival, with club secretary Greg O'Rourke labelling the opportunity as a "launching pad" for junior riders.
The upcoming carnival will not only see riders chase their respective state titles, but battle it out for a spot at the 2023 junior track nationals.
With plenty to strive for, O'Rourke was expecting fierce and fast competition to hit the track on Saturday.
"It's a big event for the club, and we're really positive in relation to the racing," O'Rourke said.
"It's a big deal for local Tasmanian riders, particularly for the under 13s.
On a national level, O'Rourke said the club was hoping to send a contingent of its riders to the junior track event in April, with a stand-out performance in Saturday's track carnival a boost for selection.
This event is a launching pad for our members to be selected.- MVDCC secretary, Greg O'Rourke
"We hope some of our club members get selected to go to the junior track nationals in Queensland in April," he said.
"This event is a launching pad for our members to be selected."
Amongst the talent set to compete, O'Rourke highlighted a handful of emerging riders who would be sure to make their mark in the carnival's major events.
"In the under 13 boy's, Noah Blazely will look to continue his impressive form," he said.
"There will be fierce competition for state medals and bragging rights between Burnie's Rory Stretton and Charlotte Halfacre, and Launceston's Ivy Natera."
While the junior racing was expected to be a crowd-pleaser, O'Rourke said there would be no shortage of action from the senior riders.
"Newly crowned national under 19 women's road race and time trial champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden will be looking to continue her dominance of Tasmanian [racing]," he said.
"In the elite men's, Burnie's Jordan Matthews will be hoping to recapture some speed and claim more state titles."
Adding to the excitement for the carnival, O'Rourke said a handful of senior state titles would be returning to the outdoor track.
There will be fierce competition for state medals and bragging rights between Burnie's Rory Stretton and Charlotte Halfacre, and Launceston's Ivy Natera.- MVDCC secretary, Greg O'Rourke
"Some of the bunch racing, the keirin and scratch races, will be held on the outdoor track this year," he said.
"In the last couple of years, all titles have been held at the velodrome.
"By putting these bunch races at the outdoor track we're hoping to get bigger fields."
The MVDCC carnival will get underway on Saturday at Devonport Oval, with racing to start from midday.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.