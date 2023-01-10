A North-West man who suffers from depression and walks his cats along the beach for therapy says he is sick of copping abuse from individuals.
Graeme Edgerton said that people have been targeting him regularly while walking his two cats.
"A few times, this man has brought his dog onto the beach and let the dog chase the cats.
"Whenever I went up to talk to he'd swear and curse at me and call me every name in the book."
Mr Edgerton said there was another instance where he copped abuse from a man drinking alcohol at a park.
"There was a man there with his dog sitting at the table at 3am.
"I went around the corner, and I saw him, and then his dog took off."
"He started swearing and abusing me."
Mr Edgerton said two individuals were part of a coordinated abuse campaign against him.
"The bloke who abused me at the park is friends with the other one who swore at me on the beach.
"When I was walking, I saw him once with his with his phone in his hand and then not long after, his mate came down to where I was."
Mr Edgerton said he had contacted the police about the incidents.
"They told me that they weren't breaking any laws."
Mr Edgerton said he was at a loss.
"The police won't do anything; the council has done as much as they can; I don't know what to do.
"I'm stressed, my wife's stressed, my son's stressed - everyone is stressed.
"This has been going on for about three years.
"All I want is for them to leave me alone."
