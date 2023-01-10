Cause of LGH helipad debacle

LAUNCESTON General Hospital's latest debacle, in which its helipad has been declared in effect unsafe for use, has turned into a finger-pointing blame game.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), which has ultimate responsibility for air traffic in and out of the helipad, is putting it out that the contracted helicopter company, Rotorlift Aviation, had stopped using it on December 31 after an internal safety review.
Instead, Rotorlift is flying emergency patients to the helicopter landing facility at Launceston Airport, and the patient is then driven by ambulance the 12-minute, 13km drive to the LGH. As ambulance drivers and paramedics will attest, minutes can be the difference between a good outcome for that patient, or a catastrophic outcome for that patient - and their family.
CASA also has had concerns about the LGH helipad that go back to 2018. It wasn't until a revision to its regulations last year, that it began discussions with the Health Department in June that the helipad was not safety compliant.
Despite Rotorlift's assessment that the helipad was not fit for use, and CASA declaring the helipad not fit for use after 1 January, CASA had given the Health Department an extension of use of the helipad to the end of 2023!
The Health and Community Services Union, however, is blaming the Health Department which is responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the helipad that CASA identified four years earlier as having insufficient space on approach and departure for helicopters.
It's a co-incidence only but the fatal helicopter crash on the Gold Coast on January 2, a day after the LGH's helipad was declared by CASA to be "non-compliant", happened in similar circumstances where there was only one landing and takeoff path at the helipad there.
It's only good fortune and luck there has been no Gold Coast-style disaster while CASA and the Health Department fiddled and obfuscated over the use of the facility.
The contractor Rotorlift was the party that actually acted out of safety for its pilots and patients and moved its LGH service operations to the airport.
Safety is clearly the absolute priority for a service like this.
But dithering by CASA and the Health Department mean that serious medical situations now face a potentially critical delay on the drive from the airport.
