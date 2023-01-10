The Melbourne owners of a North-East Tasmanian property which was seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019 have paid a $43,000 rates bill owed to the Dorset Council.
The council passed a motion in November to sell the Musselroe Road property, known as Icena Estate, to recover rates which had been unpaid for several years.
However, Dorset general manager John Marik said on Wednesday that the owning company Melbourne Resort Development had since paid all the rates under the relevant Act.
"Council will not be pursuing any further action under division 11 Section 137 of the Local Government Act 1993," he said.
Council officers obtained a valuation last year for the property and it was anticipated that it could sell for $1 million to $1.5 million.
The Icena property had been subject to the AFP restraining order, but council had advice that the rates debt took precedence over all other debts.
The council had notified the AFP of its intention.
The AFP seized Icena Estate and a number of Melbourne properties worth a total of $17.3 million under Operation Gethen because they were allegedly purchased with the proceeds of crime.
"Operation Gethen followed a 2017 request from the Chinese Ministry of Public Security for AFP assistance to identify two Chinese nationals suspected of launderinbg the proceeds of crime in Australia," an AFP press release said.
"Chinese authorities beilieve the money was raised in China through real estate and bank fraud."
The Melbourne Resort Development-owned, 434 hectare property at 751 Musselroe Road was the proposed site of a $185 million development in 2013.
MRD recently leased the 751 Musselroe Road property for nine years to DCF Musselroe Bay Pty Ltd whose director is Melbourne-based, Chinese-born director Zhiwei Huang.
Documents from the Land Information Service of Tasmania reveal that an associated Icena title at 1251 Musselroe Rd was recently sold for $5 million by MRD to DCF Musselroe Bay Pty Ltd.
That sale was part of an arrangement overseen by a judge of the County Court of Victoria which allowed that the proceeds be "paid to the Official Trustee to be held as restrained funds until the determination of [County Court] proceedings or further order."
A MRD director Grace Sun, also known as Ying Ma lives at one of the AFP-seized properties at Victoria crecent in the Melbourne suburb of Mont Albert.
A previous MRD director, Hui Qian also known as Aaron Li, also lives in Victoria crescent, Mont Albert
DCF Musselroe Bay Pty Ltd holds council approval for the $185 million development on the properties.
Mr Marik said: "Council has had discussions with DCF Property regarding proposed development of the site and looks forward to these plans being pursued in the future.
A date of October 3, 2023 has been set for a trial in AFP v Qian and others over the confiscation of the seized property in Melbourne and Tasmania.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.