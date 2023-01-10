The Examiner
$43,000 in rates owed to Dorset Council has been paid

Updated January 11 2023 - 4:05pm, first published January 10 2023 - 3:20pm
The architecture designed house at 751 Musselroe Road which is on property seized by the AFP

The Melbourne owners of a North-East Tasmanian property which was seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019 have paid a $43,000 rates bill owed to the Dorset Council.

