A 2019 incident when a woman died after a mobility hoist failed in a care home could have been prevented by a $5 split pin, according to a coroner's report released on Tuesday.
Retired cook Janet Patricia Oates was 83 when she sustained serious spinal injuries after falling one metre from a hoist in the Respect Aged Care St Anns nursing home in Hobart on July 3 2019.
She was hospitalised, but her condition worsened, and she passed away the following evening.
Coroner Olivia McTaggart found that the hoist used had not been maintained according to the schedule, and that the threads on a load-bearing bolt had deteriorated.
She found that the nut securing the bolt slipped, causing the sling in which Ms Oates was suspended to crash to the ground.
"If the hoist had been subject to an annual service on or before that date, it is quite feasible that the defects with the crucial nut and bolt would have been apparent and remedied," Ms McTaggart said.
The coroner also found that the use of a cheap split pin or thread locking adhesive could have prevented the accident.
Ms McTaggart made two recommendations in her report:
Respect Aged Care chief executive officer Jason Binder did not respond to questions seeking comment by deadline on Tuesday.
