A new study has found ecosystems on Tasmania's West Coast and the state's Central Highlands in Wilderness World Heritage Areas, such as tourist drawcard Cradle Mountain, could be among those most at risk of climate change.
The study led by researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) showed ecosystems in Tasmania's West Coast rainforest and western Victoria may be most at risk of feeling the impacts of climate change in the coming decades.
The study compared the traits of plants growing across southeast Australia over the past 12,000 years to predict how climate change will impact ecosystems and pinpointed specific areas in Tasmania that might be most at risk.
Study lead author Dr Matthew Adeleye said many ecosystems in Australia faced rising habitat loss and species extinction.
"We looked at traits like the height of the plants, the surface area of their leaves and the size of their seeds," Dr Adeleye said.
"These things can show us how plants have adapted to different environments."
He said the research team found up until about 6000 years ago, plants in southeast Australia were functionally diverse with more productive growth strategies.
"Drier and unstable conditions over the last 4000 years have triggered a marked change in plant function in some of the area's ecosystems, including in western Tasmania's World Heritage rainforest," he said.
"Plants in these areas tended towards less productive growth strategies-or mechanisms to reproduce and survive in the harsh landscape.
This trend will likely continue under expected more frequent droughts over coming decades. It means that some of the benefits provided to humans by areas like western Tasmania's rainforest may decline faster compared to other parts of Australia."
Study co-author Dr Rachael Gallagher said the research produced "highly new information".
