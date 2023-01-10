The Examiner
Ecosystems on Tasmania's West Coast and Central Highlands could be most at risk of climate change

Libby Bingham
By Libby Bingham
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:56pm
Cradle Mountain. FILE PICTURE

A new study has found ecosystems on Tasmania's West Coast and the state's Central Highlands in Wilderness World Heritage Areas, such as tourist drawcard Cradle Mountain, could be among those most at risk of climate change.

