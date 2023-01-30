"Paris Saint-Germain are owned by Qatar. Qatar also sponsors Bayern Munich and Roma and has a "foundation" project with Real Madrid. Real Madrid are sponsored by the Emirates airline of the UAE. Another of the emirates, Abu Dhabi, owns Manchester City. Manchester City are taking on Schalke, who are sponsored by Gazprom, which is owned by Russia, which is in effect at war in Syria with Qatar, which is being blockaded by Dubai, which is a financial services partner of Manchester United, whose next opponents will be Paris Saint-Germain, who are owned by Qatar."