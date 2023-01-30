The undisputed kings of sports-washing are also challenging for the crown of most outrageous sport promotion.
Paris Saint-Germain have announced a new commercial agreement.
Nothing unusual there for the world's seventh-most valuable football club, owned by a subsidiary of the state of Qatar and already enjoying lucrative sponsorship deals with the Qatar Tourism Authority, Nike, Air Jordan, Accor and Qatar Airways.
However, this latest deal does for sporting integrity what Donald Trump does for the Presidential electoral process.
The French giants have partnered with "the world-renowned vape brand" Geekvape.
If elite sport and tobacco consumption do not appear natural bedfellows, think again.
And listen to the wise words of Allen Yang, chief executive of Geekvape Technology.
"It is an honour to carry on the spirit of healthy sport with Paris Saint-Germain," he said, with a straight face.
"By forming alliances with one of the world's most successful and greatest football clubs, Geekvape is expanding the scope of sports marketing and driving the vape industry towards new heights. Geekvape intends to capitalise on the enormous popularity of football as a sport in order to spread the love of sport and the concept of health to people throughout the globe.
"As a leader in the vape industry, Geekvape is continuing to concentrate on and actively promote the spirit of sports while also offering healthier alternatives for people all over the world."
"Spirit of healthy sport ... concept of health ... healthier alternatives." Note the emphasis on a certain 'h'-word. By a vaping company.
But please, do go on.
"World-class football players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. play for Paris Saint-Germain, whose upbeat athletic attitude and desire to push oneself to the maximum are aligned with Geekvape's ethos," continued a press release announcing the bizarre partnership.
It is hard to believe that, between winning European and South American championships, a World Cup and a record seven Ballon d'Ors, Lio likes nothing more than puffing away on flavoured nicotine, but the world of sport is full of surprises, so I did some research.
Geekvape's lavish website encourages visitors to "Pursue a Healthy Vaping Experience" - that 'h'-word proving almost as pivotal to its marketing as Messi was to Argentina's win in Qatar last year.
For anyone interested, the Geekvape L200 Classic Kit W/ Z Max Tank looks an absolute snip at just $115.
The sponsorship announcement appeared on many sites, including vaping360.com but attempts to view this were prevented with the message that I was accessing a "non-business use site". Fearing office alarm bells were about to sound and neon red arrows flash above my desk, I swiftly closed the tab and delved elsewhere.
PSG appear to be surprisingly proud at becoming the first football club to partner with a vape brand with the deal involving TV campaigns and "co-branded products", whatever that means.
The club's commercial department has been particularly busy of late, having also agreed a new multi-year partnership with used cars sales platform Autohero.
Like Messi and his vaping, it is rather hard to picture Neymar eschewing his Ferrari 458 Italia and the rest of his $4.5 million supercar collection to potter about the backstreets of the French capital in a clapped-out second-hand Citroen.
With a net worth of $3.2 billion according to Forbes, PSG have been owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011 during which time their unlimited financial resources have enabled the purchase of Neymar ($345m from Barcelona in 2017) and Mbappé ($225m from Monaco in 2018). Messi was actually free, although his salary was anything but.
As sports-washing in the world game is - by definition - a somewhat complex issue, it is fortunate that The Guardian's Barney Ronay was on hand to explain it so eloquently in 2019.
"Paris Saint-Germain are owned by Qatar. Qatar also sponsors Bayern Munich and Roma and has a "foundation" project with Real Madrid. Real Madrid are sponsored by the Emirates airline of the UAE. Another of the emirates, Abu Dhabi, owns Manchester City. Manchester City are taking on Schalke, who are sponsored by Gazprom, which is owned by Russia, which is in effect at war in Syria with Qatar, which is being blockaded by Dubai, which is a financial services partner of Manchester United, whose next opponents will be Paris Saint-Germain, who are owned by Qatar."
Having cleared that up, the only moral dilemma remains whether elite athletes should be promoting the consumption of nicotine.
According to an excellent article by Mike Rowbottom on the website insidethegames.biz, the European Union agreed to a gradual ban on tobacco advertising and sponsorship from 2001, with sports sponsorship outlawed by 2003.
In Britain, the Tobacco Advertising and Promotion Act 2002 prohibited most advertising on billboards and in printed publications and, in July 2005, tobacco sponsorship of international sports events was also banned.
None of which appears to bother PSG who are France's most successful club, having won more than 40 official honours but repeatedly failed to win Europe's biggest club prize, the Champions League, qualifying for, but then crashing out of, the last 10 competitions in a row.
Not a healthy record.
