A man who tried to grab a police officer's holster while he was drunk at a McDonalds also spat at a cop.
Jeremy William Shea pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer and assaulting a police officer.
Police prosecutions said on September 12, 2022 about 8.15pm, police were called to McDonalds at Invermay in regards to a drunk man.
When police arrived and found Shea a short distance from McDonalds, he started yelling abuse at police and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
When he was taken back to the police station, Shea began to resist police and attempted to remove a police officer's firearm from his holster and also spat on the back of a police officer.
Shea's lawyer said his client had a history of excessive alcohol consumption and had no clear recollection of the events that transpired.
He said his client had accepted responsibility and was genuinely remorseful and wished to offer a public apology to the police officer involved.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he viewed the removal of a firearm as a serious example of resisting a police officer and carried a significant risk for others nearby.
Shea was agitated during Mr Stanton's sentencing remarks and made numerous comments.
"Your response to my comments indicates you do not understand the seriousness of your behaviour," he said.
Mr Stanton said he would exercise a degree of leniency as a result of life circumstances and trauma which had contributed to Shea's offending.
On January 29, 2020, Shea was allegedly stabbed by Robert Harold Agaikabu Gerard (now dead).
In a bail hearing for Gerard in 2020, it was heard that Gerard grabbed a knife attached to a stick and thrust it at Shea which caused a large laceration in his lower abdomen.
In the bail hearing the court was told Shea's innards were protruding, and was lucky to be alive.
Shea was sentenced to imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of eight weeks, for an operational period of 12 months. He was also sentenced to a community corrections order.
