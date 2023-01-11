A key Tasmanian Aboriginal body says the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania needs to be significantly reformed so it truly represents all indigenous voices.
The state government last year released a consultation paper on proposed changes to the Aboriginal Lands Act with the intent of a new model for the return of land and land management.
Part of the consultation included potential revision to the election process for the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania and the objection process for elector roll eligibility.
The Tasmanian Regional Aboriginal Communities Alliance in a submission said it had considered proposing the abolition of the council so it could be restarted completely afresh.
However, it said it agreed to the government's proposed legislative amendments on the council's governance, including removal of the objection process to eligibility.
"It needs to go back to the original intention before it was taken over by one faction," the body said.
It said a new ALCT should hold land title, but local people should manage the land through their own organisations.
"Some of that land is the source of very longstanding grievances and disputes between ALCT and the local people," the alliance said.
The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre said the proposed changes to the elector roll, along with the government's eligibility process, would enable non-Aboriginal people to be elected to the council.
"If the government's new eligibility criteria are allowed to determine who can vote in ALCT elections, it will almost certainly cease to be an Aboriginal body," it said.
This sentiment was supported by the land council in its own submission.
Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner Andrew Hawkey said he had concerns over the objection process as it could be viewed as inconsistent and unfair. He said there were no criteria as to who can make an objection and no evidence needed to be provided for an objection.
Mr Hawkey said between 1996 and 2018, there had been 691 objections received, of which 318 cases were accepted and 373 dismissed.
He proposed that instead of an objection process, all enrolment applicants be required to produce all necessary evidence of Aboriginality upfront, rather than as part of an objection.
"The proposal to change eligibility to become consistent with the government's eligibility policy is a matter of policy and has not been part of any of my discussions on this matter," Mr Hawkey said.
"If the proposed changes to eligibility are implemented, it is expected that the electoral commissioner would no longer have a role in the management of the ALCT roll."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
