The extreme outside barrier will hold no fears for jockey Anthony Darmanin when he rides leading contender Dramazing in Wednesday's $125,000 Devonport Cup.
"I'm actually happy about the barrier, to be quite honest," Darmanin said on the eve of the North West Coast's biggest race.
"I'd rather be drawn wide on her because she doesn't like being cluttered inside other horses.
"I probably didn't want to be quite as wide as barrier 16 but I'd still rather be there than in barrier 1.
"When I rode her two starts ago (when seventh to Rising Light in the Golden Mile), she drew barrier 1 and couldn't get a crack at them.
"From out wide, we'll settle back in the field somewhere, hopefully one horse off the rail, and get the last shot at them."
The Barry Campbell-trained Dramazing will come into barrier 14 after scratchings.
Darmanin, who won the Devonport Cup on Brilliant Jet in 2018 and was beaten in a photo-finish on Genuine Lad in 2015, gives Dramazing a strong winning chance.
"I really like the horse," he said.
"She's improved with every run.
"Last time, when Troy Baker rode her, she ran second (to Reward Achiever) and I thought she went really well off a slow tempo.
"She had to come from too far back but nearly got there ... she did a real good job.
"There will obviously be more pressure in the Devonport Cup so there should be better speed in the race and that will suit her even better."
Dramazing is on the fifth line of betting in most markets behind her stablemate Alpine Wolf, Reward Achiever, Sir Simon and Swoop Dog.
But her price varies considerably from one bookmaker to another. At one stage on Tuesday, she was $13 on Neds but only $7.50 on Sportsbet.
Barry Campbell will be chasing his third win in his home-town cup.
He scored with three-year-old Dream Quest, ridden by Craig Newitt, in 2003 and with triple cups winner Eastender, also ridden by Newitt, in 2019.
Newitt, who returns from Victoria to ride outsider Sh'bourne Renegade, has won the race a record seven times.
GREG MANSFIELD
(Examiner)
1 Dramazing
2 Swoop Dog
3 Alpine Wolf
4 Sir Simon
COLIN McNIFF
(Racecaller)
1 Dramazing
2 Sir Simon
3 Reward Achiever
4 Swoop Dog
DUNCAN DORNAUF
(Tasracing)
1 Sir Simon
2 Alpine Wolf
3 Rising Light
4 Reward Achiever
RON RILEY
(Form expert)
1 Dramazing
2 Reward Achiever
3 Swoop Dog
4 Sir Simon
4.20 Alpine Wolf
4.60 Sir Simon
4.60 Reward Achiever
4.80 Swoop Dog
9.00 Dramazing
13.00 Rising Light
21.00 Vallabar
23.00 Sh'bourne Rebel
27.00 Sh'bourne Renegade
34.00 White Hawk
34.00 Argyle Beach
35.00 Ethical Dilemma
41.00 Skyway Star
51.00 King Island
101.00 Maincourt
Prices on offer with race sponsor Ladbrokes at 5pm Tuesday.
Barry Campbell also has the opening favourite for the new feature on this year's cup day program, the $109,000 Carpet Charge.
Four-year-old mare Emily heads the market for the race being promoted by Tasracing as the richest sprint on a synthetic track in Australia.
Emily has started only seven times for four wins and three seconds and has had three wins and a second from four starts on the Tapeta surface.
However she has never raced in open company and will be coming up against a quality field of sprinters headed by former Newmarket winner Gee Gee Secondover, Turk Warrior, Galenus and Algernon.
4.60 Emily
5.00 Turk Warrior
6.00 Algernon
7.00 Galenus
8.00 Gee Gee Secondover
8.00 Julius
10.00 Sirene Stryker
18.00 Le Cadeau
18.00 Music Addition
21.00 Street Tough
23.00 Liffeybeau
23.00 Blaze Forth
61.00 Debrief
Harness racing will hold its own Devonport Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night when leading Victorian trainer Emma Stewart will have two runners.
Last weekend's Hobart Cup winner Hes Ideal qualified for a stand in a trial at Carrick on Monday night and will start from a 20m handicap in the $40,000 feature.
The only horse behind him on 30m will be his stablemate Like A Wildfire whose two previous runs at Mowbray produced a win in a heat of the Easter Cup and a second to Longfellow in the final.
He also contested the Hobart Cup three days ago and finished fourth after unsuccessfully trying to head off Hes Ideal in the early stages.
Hobart Cup runner-up The Shallows is off 20m on Sunday night with last year's Devonport Cup winner Lip Reader off 10m.
Stewart, who won five races in Hobart, will have a strong hand again this week with runners in five of the support races.
The 10-race Devonport Cup meeting, which also features the Coastal Pacing Thousand, Dash For Cash and Mares Incentive, will have full Sky 1 coverage.
1 Sunny Sanz, 2 Montana Storm, 3 Cullenburn, 4 Diamonds N Cash, 5 Puntarno Stride, 6 Rossini, 7 Be Major Threat, 8 Check In, 9 The Brooklyn Brawler fr; 10 Lip Reader 10m; 11 The Shallows, 12 Hes Ideal 20m; 13 Like A Wildfire 30m.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
