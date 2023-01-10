The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jockey confident wide barrier won't harm his Devonport Cup prospects

GM
By Greg Mansfield
January 10 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport Cup contender Dramazing and Anthony Darmanin show their winning form at Spreyton last year. Picture by Tasracing
Anthony Darmanin believes Dramazing's wide barrier will suit her better than an inside draw.
Consistent mare Emily is favourite for the inaugural $109,000 Carpet Charge.

The extreme outside barrier will hold no fears for jockey Anthony Darmanin when he rides leading contender Dramazing in Wednesday's $125,000 Devonport Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.