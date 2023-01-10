The AFL is "calling the shots" as plans progress for a new stadium at Macquarie Point, says former Windermere MLC Ivan Dean.
Tasmania's quest for a standalone AFL team has become tied up with the $715 million stadium project, which needs $240 million in federal funding to go ahead.
On Thursday, the state government expressed its "strong commitment" that AFL games would continue to be played in Launceston and Hobart should the team come to fruition.
However, the stadium business case was based on the new venue hosting seven of the side's 11 home games.
Mr Dean said the likely split of games was a far cry from the alternating 6-5 split initially proposed for the Tasmanian team, and indicated there was nothing to stop the AFL from siphoning even more games to the South.
"The AFL determines where the games will be played, what time of the day they'll be played - it's all about television rights and when they want the games," he said.
"It's nothing to do with the government whatsoever.
"Very clearly for that stadium to function to be of value to the state, then that's where the games will go. The businesses in the North of this state are going to miss out significantly."
Mr Dean has long been involved in the state's AFL bid, and chaired a 2019 Legislative Council inquiry into the benefits of a Tasmanian team before retiring from politics in 2021.
The former Launceston mayor, who spent half his life in the state's South, said it was not parochialism to argue the whole state should benefit from an AFL team.
"We've got to think of this as a state, not just a South issue, not just a North issue - it's a North-West issue, an East Coast issue - the whole state.
"Hobart's the capital city, but that does not mean everything should happen in the South of the state.
"I'm not saying that Hobart doesn't need another stadium, I've never said that - they probably do need a good stadium - but it ought not be contingent on us getting this licence."
Hamish Geale
