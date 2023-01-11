Greater Northern Raiders women have not had to wait long for a chance to exact revenge on Clarence.
Less than a month after losing by 92 runs at Kangaroo Bay Oval, Darren Simmonds' side return on Sunday keen to continue their post-Christmas resurgence.
Simmonds said much has changed since that Round 14 encounter when the hosts amassed 4-293 before bowling out the Raiders for 201 inside 42 overs.
"We had some player issues and were a bit short last time and our side will be significantly different, but theirs will be too," Simmonds explained.
"The way the WNCL falls, the state players should be available and it should be a good game."
The Tigers' next match in the national competition is against the ACT Meteors in Canberra next Thursday (January 19), opening the door for the possible return to Raiders colours for Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney and Julia Cavanough.
The Raiders bounced back from the Christmas break with a quickfire nine-wicket double-bonus-point demolition of North Hobart on Sunday in which Charlotte Layton claimed the stunning figures of 5-4 and Ava Curtis finished on 52 not out.
They will follow the Clarence clash with the first of two visits to the North-West Coast.
Latrobe Recreation Ground will host games against New Town on January 22 and Clarence on February 19.
"We have three home fixtures left, two at Latrobe," Simmonds said.
"It will be great to play there for a couple of games. It's really important to play on the North-West. I know our North-West players enjoy it because it's a real home game for them and means a lot.
"It's really good for the program to play games there."
Raiders have one fixture remaining in Launceston - against New Town at Windsor Park on February 4 - either side of two visits to the TCA Ground to face North Hobart.
