Tasmanians land podium places at Oceania Orienteering Championships in St Helens

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:00am
The W50 podium featuring Victoria's Natasha Key (centre) plus Hobart's Cathy McComb and Jo Mitchell.

Several Tasmanians enjoyed home-state podium places as the Oceania Orienteering Championships plotted their way to St Helens.

