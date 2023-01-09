Several Tasmanians enjoyed home-state podium places as the Oceania Orienteering Championships plotted their way to St Helens.
After a hugely successful kick-start from the sprint events at Launceston's UTAS campus on Saturday, the festival of athletic map-reading headed east for the long-distance titles.
Victorian favourite Aston Key claimed his second victory of the championships in the elite men with Launceston's Brodie Nankervis picking up a silver medal.
New Zealander Lizzie Ingham won the women's title from Grace Crane (CBR Cockatoos) and Queensland Cyclones' Anna Sheldon. Mikayla Cooper was the highest-placed Tasmanian in eighth.
Hobart duo Jeff Dunn and David Marshall succeeded with expected winning times to claim the men's 65A and 70A divisions respectively while Louise Fairfax returned to the senior ranks to win W70A.
Among Tasmanian divisional winners were Angus Hewitt (M12A), Katie Clausson (W14A), Sophie Best (W18A), Zali McComb (W20AS), Rachel Allen (W21A), Celsey Adams (W21AS), Sussan Best (W45AS), Euan Best (M16), Anthea Fee (W35AS), Jon McComb (M21A), Max Powell (M21AS), Paul Liggins (M55A) and Dirk Nankervis (M55AS).
Other Tasmanian podium finishes were produced by Callum Degenaar (second M14A), Bec Butler (second W21A), Thorlene Egerton (second, W35A), Kirsten Fairfax (second W45A), Cathy McComb (second W50A), Jane Cusick (second W55AS), Darryl Smith (second M65A), Sue Hancock (second W55A), Louis Elson (second M35A), James Laver (second M75A), Bart Vonhoff (third M35A), Phil Best (third M45AS), Jo Mitchell (third W50A), Valerie Brammall (third W80A) and Simon Louis (third M40A).
Organisers said the long championships lived up to their name with slow going on the new map completed by the late highly-regarded orienteering mapper Robert Plowright in the bush north of St Helens. Bush litter and challenging courses led to few of the winners making expected winning times.
Relay events will be held on Thursday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.