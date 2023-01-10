Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis feels Sunday's Big Bash encounter against Sydney Thunder will be a battle of the bowlers.
The sixth-placed Hurricanes are determined to turn the tables after falling to the Thunder by 62 runs on New Year's Eve.
"Our game in Albury was a cracker," stand-in skipper Ellis said.
"I came away really disappointed from that loss so I'm excited for the match-up with the Thunder.
"We both have good batting line-ups so I think it will be a tale of the bowlers and who can execute better on the night."
READ MORE: Holiday camp turns into unique experience
The Hurricanes' bowling attack features pacemen Ellis, Riley Meredith and Faheem Ashraf.
The Thunder have fast bowlers Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew as well as off-spinner Chris Green.
The 'Canes made 8-133 from 17.4 overs in reply to the Melbourne Stars' 7-131 at Bellerive Oval on Monday.
Hobart, at 1-94, were cruising to victory before losing 7-35 in a bizarre turn of events. Ellis said it was a relief to win and there was work to do.
"It got the heart-rate up toward the back end but anytime you get the win, you've got to be happy," he said.
"I'm a bit disappointed for the guys, one of our talking points lately has been trying to put together a complete game and some games we've bowled well and haven't fielded great and batted great.
"And some games we've batted well and haven't bowled great.
"So I felt it was a great opportunity tonight, especially after Caleb (Jewell) and Zak's (Crawley) start, to put in the complete performance but a win is a win."
Jewell's 70 from 44 balls at the top of the order ultimately proved match-winning and Crawley ended up with 30 from 34 balls at first drop.
"I'm pumped for Caleb, he was one I was excited about coming into this BBL," Ellis said.
"He's gone up another gear this summer so far and I'm pumped for him and really proud of him that he's taken his opportunity when it's given to him."
Ellis was stoked to keep the Stars to 131.
"It was good, we've got the bowling group to put in performances like that regularly, now it's just trying to find the right balance and sequencing," he said.
"It's not about playing your best cricket in the first five or six rounds, it's about playing your best cricket towards the back end."
Ellis, who was named player of the match with 2-12 and hit the winning runs, took on the captaincy as Matthew Wade missed it for personal reasons.
He enjoyed the responsibility.
"I'm lucky, we've got great staff and resources," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.