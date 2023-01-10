The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New Examiner editor Mark Westfield wants to make Examiner a 'must read'

MW
By Mark Westfield
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Examiner editor Mark Westfield is looking forward to making The Examiner a "must read" for its growing number of subscribers. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

It's been remarkable for me that I've been appointed editor of the masthead where I started in journalism as a copy boy just after leaving school. In the meantime I've worked interstate and overseas before returning to Tasmania two years ago. The Examiner is a very special paper, Australia's second oldest, founded by John West who started the Anti-Transportation League, designed the Australian and New Zealand flags, and played a key role in the federation of the six colonies into one nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mark Westfield

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.