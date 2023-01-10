It's been remarkable for me that I've been appointed editor of the masthead where I started in journalism as a copy boy just after leaving school. In the meantime I've worked interstate and overseas before returning to Tasmania two years ago. The Examiner is a very special paper, Australia's second oldest, founded by John West who started the Anti-Transportation League, designed the Australian and New Zealand flags, and played a key role in the federation of the six colonies into one nation.
While Tasmania is an extraordinary place to live and work, it faces a number of issues that once resolved can make it an even better and fairer place. Clearly helping to resolve the ludicrous situation that has developed around the State's bid to have an AFL team is a priority. Also, Tasmania has the highest road toll by far of any state on a per capita basis, which can be largely resolved by a simple reduction of the State's speed limits. Other issues that will need the government to show some leadership are:
The Examiner will keep its readers up to date too on issues such as the rental shortage, homelessness, a dysfunctional prison system, and hopelessly inadequate road infrastructure. It will provide insights and commentary that cuts through the claims and counterclaims of vested interests in sectors such as forestry, aquaculture, mining and property development.
I look forward to making The Examiner a "must read" for its growing number of subscribers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.