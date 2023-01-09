The Examiner
COMMENT || Problem gambling a community harm we need to minimise

By Anthony Haneveer
January 10 2023 - 7:00am
'Gold standard' pokie move needed sooner

It is difficult to explain the appeal of playing the pokies, though no doubt they are designed to make it a struggle for us to stop feeding them; to stop chasing our losses.

