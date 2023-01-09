The proposed $750 million Macquarie Point stadium will help attract major entertainment events and tourists to Hobart that the state would otherwise miss out on, according to one of the state's biggest music promoters and regional tourism organisation Destination Southern Tasmania.
"We know that Tasmania [currently] misses out on key music events that would draw people in from the mainland and from the rest of the state," said DST chief executive officer Alex Heroys.
"Currently, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Rod Stewart and the Backstreet Boys are some of the acts touring or set to tour Australia but not visiting Tasmania," Mr Heroys said.
"If we want the big names of the music industry, we need a venue like the stadium being proposed at Mac Point."
Managing director of Tasmania-focused music promoter Vandemonian Tours, Brendan Self, said many of the acts presently coming to Tasmania are using "greenfield" sites such as the regatta grounds, the Hobart Botanical Gardens or Royal Park in Launceston, all of which require event promoters to pay substantial additional costs for fencing, toilets, and seating.
"But if they are performing in a multi-purpose stadium, there's already that infrastructure in place and straight up - we don't have to pay for fencing, straight up we don't have to pay for toilets or seating. These are huge costs," he said.
He estimated that promoters can save upwards of $100,000 an event.
In a report commissioned by the AFL last year, consultants MI Global Partners projected the stadium could attract 44 events per year, including up to eight major concerts.
That assumption was based on the state government spending $5.5 million per year on an "acquisition budget" to promote the venue, and the establishment of a "risk pool" that would give a government guarantee to promoters of a certain level of ticket sales.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.