The new muylatina Child and Family Learning centre opened to the East Tamar community on Monday, welcoming families to a wide variety of childcare services.
Centre manager Trudi Cross said the Centre is a result of years of consultation with the community.
"I feel incredibly grateful to have the gift of working with the community in that way," Ms Cross said.
"What child and family centres do is such a unique and special thing."
The Centre is next to East Tamar Primary School and plans to work directly with the children there.
She said the Centre would provide a teacher, a community inclusion worker, a social worker, a speech pathologist and a child psychologist.
"You don't need appointments. You can just drop in and see them," Ms Cross said.
"The beauty of the centre is being able to pop up to the kitchen and have a coffee with somebody instead of feeling like you have to go somewhere clinical."
"I'm a parent of children who aren't always easy and being able to talk to someone more casually is much easier than trying to go somewhere and do it in a way you feel judged."
She said the Centre would act as an open book and consider feedback from the community.
"We aren't sure what all the services will be because we want to go back to the community and ask what they want now that we're here," Ms Cross said.
She said their catchment area spans from Lilydale to Invermay, encompassing about 1500 children that can access the space.
"It's a big catchment which we're excited about. Our name muylatina is a palawa kani word which means to embrace."
Launceston parent Justine Bennett was involved with the local enabling group for the Centre from its conception in 2019.
"It's amazing to see such a beautiful place; it's exactly what most of us pictured," Ms Bennett said.
"I'm really excited about the aspects of midwife visits and child health."
"It can be challenging for families to get to midwife appointments at the hospital and not being able to take younger children along with them."
Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood said $21 million was allocated for the six centres as part of the 2018 election campaign.
"Since then, there's been cost pressures and another $7 million was provided in the budget. All up, it's $28 million for the six centres."
He said the Centre is a warm, safe and welcoming environment that provides an opportunity for families to come together and find out what they need in the community.
"This is the first of six and I'm so proud the first was built right here in Mayfield," Mr Wood said.
He said the next Centre would open in Wynyard next month, another three before Christmas and the last one to be built in Sorrell early to mid next year.
"What's also exciting is the degree of local community involvement and engagement in putting the final spit and polish on these centres."
