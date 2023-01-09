The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL: UTAS upgrade the key to AFL bid success

MW
By Mark Westfield
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS upgrade the key to AFL bid success

MOST Tasmanians, particularly those north of Oatlands, are rightly incensed over the state government's repeated promise to spend $750 million of mostly taxpayer money on a roofed stadium in Hobart in order to secure the 19th AFL licence for Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mark Westfield

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.