UTAS upgrade the key to AFL bid success

State politicians from the Premier down continue to tout the proposed stadium in the face of overwhelming public disapproval and barely disguised blackmail and bullying by the individual who runs the AFL who has declared, "no stadium, no licence". There is no alternative, the grovelling politicians tell us. Well, thanks to Hamish Geale's revelation yesterday of a key recommendation of the 2020 Tasmanian AFL Taskforce Report readers of The Examiner now know that an upgraded UTAS Stadium in Launceston was recommended three years ago to be the state's main AFL ground for 5-7 years until - or if - the Macquarie Point folly is completed. The taskforce's fifth recommendation was: "Launceston would host and benefit from 'blockbuster' matches being played at an enhanced 27,500 seat UTAS Stadium. Due to its apparent limitations, Blundstone Arena would host smaller drawing AFL Clubs or games. Upon 'proof of concept', a longer-term aspiration should be a roofed, CBD-based 'Adelaide Oval' multi-purpose facility developed for Hobart to share all AFL content and opportunities with Launceston." The new Hobart stadium was an aspiration only, not the non-negotiable necessity the AFL and the government have made it. Sure, the $208 million upgrade to UTAS is still in the pipeline but, until the Taskforce report, was never regarded as part of the AFL bid or an interim stadium. But for less than a third of the cost of Macquarie Point, it'll produce a fine stadium with more seating capacity than the proposed Hobart arena. With provision for a rectangular field, Football Australia may even see it as a attractive A League venue.

