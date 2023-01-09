International actress Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying the wilderness at Cradle Mountain on Monday.
The American Australian actress shared a series of photos on Instagram including one up close and personal with the wildlife, getting close to a wombat.
She referred to the beauty of of the area on her Instagram, with photos and videos of the actress walking one of the trails in the national park.
"The Beauty of Cradle Mountain" she captioned her post.
The 55-year-old actress was born in Hawaii to Australian parents.
The actress returned to Australia prior to Christmas, and is reportedly visiting with Husband Keith Urban and their children.
Born and raised in Riana, I am glad to be back reporting on local issues across the North-West. Got a story idea? Please contact me. elise.kaine@theadvocate.com.au
