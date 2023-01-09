The United Firefighters Union says the state fire service is "past breaking point" as it deals with 28 vacancies in the middle of bushfire season.
The vacancies come amid claims of unroadworthy vehicles and unmanaged health and safety risks to staff, and union industrial organiser Stephen McCallum says the real figure is even worse.
"That's the tip of the iceberg - that doesn't include people on long term leave or people on worker's comp," said.
"Realistically it's at least double that number right now."
Speaking alongside Bass Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne, Mr McCallum revealed crews at Ravenswood, Rokeby, Burnie and Devonport had staff shortages on a daily or weekly basis.
He said firefighters were working six-day weeks to help cover the roster.
"The problem is when you've got dwindling numbers of firefighters and you're responding to large campaign bushfires, you've still got to try and fill the roster to protect urban areas," Mr McCallum said.
"If someone has a car accident, they don't care if there's a bushfire going on - they want someone to rock up and cut them out of the car they're trapped in, and that's fair and reasonable.
"The government needs to be able to provide a level of service that ensures people in urban areas will have protection while there are natural disasters in other parts of the state."
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said low unemployment rates meant businesses across the nation were struggling with recruitment, and made assurances the TFS was in a "strong position" to protect Tasmanians from bushfires.
He said "significant efforts" were being made to recruit and retain firefighters.
"We've got more positions in fire and emergency services than ever before," Mr Ferguson said.
"We're encouraging people with an interest in a firefighting career to jump online and apply."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
