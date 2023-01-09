A $60 million development of the Birchalls car park is a step closer after the City of Launceston council was ordered by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal to provide a permit.
In June the council refused the retail, residential and vehicle parking development application by Car Parks Super because it said the proposed development had 25 too many car park spaces.
TASCAT's decision came after an appeal from Car Parks Super which owns the Paterson St site.
"Given the demand for parking in the area the Tribunal is satisfied that the additional 25 spaces will not exceed that [minimum] provision," the TASCAT decision said.
"Accordingly the decision of the Council to refuse a permit should be set aside and the Council directed to grant a permit."
Mayor Danny Gibson was among a majority who argued against the development saying it did not comply with a transport strategy aimed at reducing cars in the CBD.
Cr Gibson said going against council strategies would not create a "city of the future."
"I understand for some people it is difficult for us to not back a development of this scale," he said.
"You can't be going to create a sustainable city one day and not backing it up the next, you either have these documents that guide the city or you don't."
The decision is the latest in a saga surrounding the 41-55 Paterson St site which has been subject to several legal actions since a $90 million Creative Precinct was proposed in 2020.
In 2020 Car Parks Super won a Federal Court case in which precinct proponent Creative Properrty Holdings sought to enforce a $12 million sale contract for the site.
Car Parks Super director Don Allen said he was pleased to receive the full endorsement of TASCAT.
"This decision comes after years of wrangling with Council since an even larger multi-storey car park was approved by Council [2008] and over a year since the present application was submitted," he said.
"The company is now free to consider the use and development of its property with freedom and without coercion.
"We believe our sensible mixed use development was in the best interests of of the Launceston community."
Responding to the decision Cr Gibson said the council took its role as a planning authority extremely seriously and had considered the matter in good faith.
"The Council believed its original decision advanced the cause of the city to make the CBD more people friendly and less reliant on car parking on what is one of the most strategic parcels of the land in the business activity zone," Cr Gibson said.
"Over the coming months, the Council will reflect on the need to review the planning scheme to better deliver its strategic objectives for the city.
He said the Council would draft a number of permit conditions for the Tribunal's consideration.
The TASCAT decision quoted a traffic engineering expert Rebekah Ramm called by Car Parks Super who said the proposal would generate further parking demand.
"There is a significant commercial property in the locality which is currently vacant and which does not have a supply of car parking on site and when developed could could increase demand by an additional 20 spaces.
The council paid $8.3 million for the former Birchalls building, which is presently vacant, but is developing plans for its use.
The status of a Federal Government grant $10 million Building Better Regions Fund grant attached to the Birchalls site and the Creative Precinct has not yet been clarified by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
