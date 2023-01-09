Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden has stormed to her second national title in as many days.
The only Tasmanian in the field of 15 dominated the 18.8-kilometre junior women's individual time trial at Federation University's Ballarat campus, a time of 28:32.70 enough to give her a winning margin of +1:51.16 over silver medallist Lauren Bates, of Canberra.
A member of Hobart Wheelers CC, Wilson-Haffenden had also won a sprint finish to the junior women's road race on Friday.
The 17-year-old's Team BridgeLane teammate Talia Appleton collected her second bronze medal of the week (+2:06.11).
"I came into this RoadNats trying to be competitive, improve on last year, but to come away with two golds and a silver, I can't believe it," Wilson-Haffenden said.
"And for the team, it's a testament to the support they've given me. We've been together for one week. It's looking pretty good for the team, I reckon.
"I don't think we could've imagined much better [for the team], for both of us to get two medals."
"Look at what we've achieved, the under-23s and elites, as well. We're here to make our mark, we're here to be in the races, and people should be keeping their eyes out."
Wilson-Haffenden said the two gold medals told contrasting stories.
"The road race is so unpredictable. I was nervous for that, but you get to build into it. I think I was nearly sick before this race. It's only you and the clock, if you mess it up, you mess it up, it's all on you. So, to come away with the win it feels just as good."
Burnie's Hayden Van Der Ploeg was the highest-placed Tasmanian in the men's event featuring 43 starters, finishing fifth +1:22.67 behind winner Oscar Chamberlain, of Canberra.
Van Der Ploeg's City of Burnie CC clubmate Alex Eaves was 11th (+1:51.81) while Launceston City CC's Thomas Clayton was 16th (+2:15.12), Jack Hadley 31st (+3:30.82) and Samuel McKee did not start.
The five-day national championships wrap up on Tuesday with the elite time trials.
Perth's Georgia Baker is the only Tasmanian in the 22-strong women's field with Launceston's Jack Schouten and Burnie's Will Eaves contesting the under-23 race.
Baker will be among many riders backing up immediately at the Tour Down Under, which runs from January 13-22.
The triple Commonwealth Games champion will ride for Team Jayco-Alula while Launceston's former national road race champion Nicole Frain and Devonport's Anya Louw will be in Australian National Team colours.
