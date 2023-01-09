The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian roles in hockey World Cup and Pro League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
January 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kookaburras, featuring Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz, receiving Commonwealth Games gold medals in Birmingham. Picture by Rob Shaw

Tasmania is about to play a major role in the international hockey scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.