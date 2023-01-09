Tasmania is about to play a major role in the international hockey scene.
Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are part of the Kookaburras squad chasing a fourth World Cup this week before their home state hosts a glut of matches in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.
Six double-header match days featuring the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos plus Argentina, Spain and the USA will be staged at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart from February 28 to March 5 and will be the first international matches in the state since February 2019.
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said his world no.1-ranked team was looking forward to returning.
"There was an excellent turnout the last time we played in Tasmania," he said.
"There is always really strong support whenever Australian teams play there and I'm sure the Tasmanian sporting public will turn out in strong numbers again for what will be hard fought and exciting matches against two top-10 teams."
Before then, Batch will oversee the Kookaburras attempting to extend an unrivalled pedigree at the World Cup where the team have won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals, scoring 307 goals in 92 matches.
The most prestigious global hockey event behind the Olympics runs from January 13-29 in India, and co-captain Ockenden is seeking to build on his own medal haul of two golds (from 2010 and 2014) and a bronze (2018).
"Hopefully a lot of people can watch us in the World Cup," said Ockenden, who is set to extend his national appearance record of 402 caps.
"It's televised in Australia so hopefully we'll get a lot of support back home."
The Kookaburras have been starved of Pro League involvement since COVID and the 35-year-old four-time Olympian is itching to build on December's 4-1 home series win over host nation India.
"I think we're pretty used to not playing that many games over the last few years. We've had really good preparation over the last couple of months. We've been able to play against India here in Australia and watched the other teams play their games. There's a little bit of envy that they're playing lots of games but we're here training hard and we'll be ready to go."
The Kookaburras play their first game against France at 8.30pm (Tastime) on Thursday with other pool games against South Africa and 2016 Olympic champions Argentina.
"I think we've got a really tricky pool," Ockenden added.
"In a World Cup you have to take the games that you get. We want to play well from the start and build momentum throughout the tournament so those first three games are crucial for us moving forward so we'll take it game by game and progress through from there."
Like Ockenden, Beltz was part of the team which won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and seventh straight gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.