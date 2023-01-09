A touring exhibition telling the stories of the perilous and sometimes tragic journeys pilots took to pave the way for aviation in Tasmania opened at Furneaux Museum on Flinders Island this week.
Flying by the seat of their pants shows the triumphs and challenges of pioneering Bass Strait pilots.
President of the Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society Andrew Johnson said pilots had a significant impact on the isolated communities of Bass Strait from 1919 to 1939.
"After the First World War, the only way to get to the Bass Strait islands and Tasmania was by ship," Mr Johnson said.
"Mail, newspapers and getting around, in general, could take weeks, so when aviation was introduced, it made an incredible change."
"People on Flinders and King Island were reading papers published that day, and people could fly to islands and get around much more quickly."
He said the planes of that era were built with timber, canvas and wires.
"The pilots coming out of World War One were pretty gung-ho, courageous people," Mr Johnson said.
"The engines were pretty basic and not always reliable. They had no weather predictions or forecasting."
He said they wanted to showcase the bravery of the pilots flying the aircraft and the passengers.
"They didn't always land exactly where they planned," Mr Johnson said.
"We'll explore different stories of the aircraft, the aviators and the area."
"We have a great range of photos, aircraft parts, gear and mail previously lost."
The exhibition is opening where it all started on Flinders Island. It will travel around Tasmania this year, coming to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in Launceston in September.
READ MORE: PHOTOS: North-East Pacing Cup action
Mr Johnson said he'd like to bring it to the mainland as their planes had historical significance there.
"A lot of these planes flew out of Essendon Airport, so I think there would be some interest there," he said.
The Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society put the exhibition together in partnership with the Furneaux Museum on Flinders Island.
Flying by the seat of their pants is open now until April on Flinders Island and will open at QVMAG Launceston from September to December, then onto King Island next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.