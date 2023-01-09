Blown tyre did not stop drink-driver

A Ross man tried to drive home on a tyre rim after a long session on the booze in a Launceston hotel, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Darren William Langdridge, 42, pleaded guilty to driving while exceeding 0.05 when he was a driver with a driver's licence that required he had no alcohol in his body on February 6, 2022.
The court heard that it was Langridge's fourth drink-driving offence in 22 years.
Police prosecutor Robert Shepherd said a member of the public called police at about 4am after a vehicle was seen driving erratically on the Southern Outlet.
"The silver Subaru Liberty was being driven slowly in an unsafe manner, braking and then accelerating," he said.
Police intercepted the car at Epping Forest and noticed the car had a blown front tyre and significant front-end damage.
He blew 0.122 when tested in Launceston and told police he had been drinking from 6pm to 2am.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Langridge stopped drinking two hours before driving and had not noticed the blown tyre.
"Being 0.122 might have contributed to that," Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked.
Ms Cure disclosed Langridge's prior offences of 0.148 in 2000, 0.151 in 2002 and 0.148 in 2008 to the court.
"This is his fourth appearance and there is a 12-month minimum disqualification and maximum of 36 months," she said.
She disqualified him from driving for 15 months and fined him $1500.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
