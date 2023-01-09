The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Darren William Langdridge fined $1500 for fourth offence

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blown tyre did not stop drink-driver

A Ross man tried to drive home on a tyre rim after a long session on the booze in a Launceston hotel, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.