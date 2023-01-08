The Examiner
Police respond to two seperate wounding incidents on Sunday night

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated January 9 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:21am
Man allegedly stabbed in abdomen, and another man allegedly shot in the leg

Two separate wounding incidents occurred last night with one man receiving a stab wound to the abdomen, and another man receiving a gunshot wound to the leg.

