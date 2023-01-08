Man allegedly stabbed in abdomen, and another man allegedly shot in the leg

Two separate wounding incidents occurred last night with one man receiving a stab wound to the abdomen, and another man receiving a gunshot wound to the leg.
On Sunday night police were called to a residence at Chifley St, Kings Meadows in regards to an altercation between two men which resulted in one man receiving a stab wound to the abdomen.
In a statement, police believe the offender left the scene and are continuing to locate the offender.
"The injured man has been transported to the Launceston General Hospital in a serious but stable condition," police said.
"Police believe the altercation was between two men known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community," they said.
In a separate incident that happened on Sunday night about 7.30pm, police attended an address at Underwood Road at Underwood following reports a man received a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man was transported to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
In a statement, police said they were looking to locate the offender.
"Police wish to confirm the parties involved were known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community," they said.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
