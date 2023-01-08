Numbers game one that won't go away

When someone with the political experience of Jim Cox speaks, you generally do listen to what is being said.
This becomes especially true when the topic in question is local government, something that he has quite an intimate knowledge of.
Mr Cox, of course, served as a Labor Local Government Minister and was also a longtime councillor in Launceston, so to say he is something of an expert on the topic would be somewhat of an understatement.
So when Mr Cox says that Tasmania having 29 councils is an example of being "over-governed" and that the situation needs to change, it really is case of sitting up and taking notice.
Not that what he said last week to Australian Community Media on the issue would have come to a surprise to anyone.
"Why do we need 29 councils?" he said.
"It's over-governing.
"Some of the councils are terrific, some are good and some, I think, have reached their use by date."
Mr Cox is correct about one thing in particular, Tasmania does have too many councils.
As much as there would be people out there adverse to change, as has been said previously, this is a situation where change is very much needed.
Council reform is very much a hot-topic issue in this state at present, with the Local Government Board's state government-commissioned review of the future of local government adding some obvious fuel to a fire that has been burning away in this state for some time.
Mr Cox was also on the money when it came to another key aspect of the amalgamation discussion, that it won't be something that councils will be volunteering to be a part of.
The government forcing the issue seems to be the most likely way to find a solution.
Local Government Minister Nic Street has said the Local Government Board's final recommendations would be considered and cutting council numbers is one of the three main "potential reform pathways" that are on the table at present.
How this all plays out obviously has some intrigue attached to it, considering the obvious need for change.
