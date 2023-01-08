A 400-run last-ball thriller was the highlight of a hectic bonus day of TCL Twenty20 action on Sunday.
Hadspen and Evandale produced a nail-biter which the Panthers won by one run.
Batting first, the Panthers recorded 3-207 courtesy of Rickie Wells rattling up 123 off 69 deliveries with 14 boundaries and six maximums.
Jonty Manktelow also contributed 59 as Ashley Smith took 2-38.
Knocks of 66 off 43 from Adam House and 63 not out off 40 from Liam Reynolds kept the Chieftains in the hunt but they fell just short at 5-206 as Callum Harrison took 2-36.
Hadspen also went down by 48 runs to Launceston Nepali. Batting first, the Nepalese posted 9-199 on the back of 78 off 42 by Sandip Adhikari as Sameera Viswaranga took 3-26.
In reply, the Chieftains reached 8-151 with Reynolds scoring 71 off 55 while Ramesh Chhetri and Aashish Chand both took 2-20.
Nepail doubled up with a nine-wicket win over Western Tiers.
An unbeaten 71 off 59 from Reece Maher helped the Tiers post 4-114 (20) but Nepali chased that down in 13.2 overs as Chhetri made 47, Govind Karki 31 not out and Subash Khakurel 27 not out.
Trevallyn also enjoyed a double success, beating Diggers by 10 wickets and Legana by five.
Clayde White took 3-17, Alex Kerrison 2-2 off three and Glen Gleeson 2-13 as Diggers were bowled out for 72 in the 17th over.
Matthew Cocker steered the unblemished chase with an unbeaten 53 off 27 as fellow opener Jacob Millwood finished 16 not out and the target reached in just 8.1 overs.
Kerrison was at it again against Legana, taking 4-8 off four with Millwood adding 2-19 as the Durhams were held to 10-114 after 17.5 overs, Bradley Harrison-Hargreaves top scoring with 35.
Millwood (29), Cocker (24) and Drew Clark (24 not out) saw Trevallyn to 5-118 and victory in the 14th over.
Legana's 9-104, featuring 35 from Abhishek Sadana, 25 from Simon Youd and Daniel Summers' 4-15, was knocked off by ACL inside 10 overs. Summers (34) was the only wicket to fall as Mohamed Nisthar hit 35 not out.
