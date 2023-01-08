Dorset council are rolling out a new program aimed at supporting positive life outcomes for young people in the rural Dorset area.
The project dubbed 'Bright Dorset' focuses on disadvantaged young people in remote and isolated parts of the municipality.
According to Dorset council, Bright Dorset will focus on the 12 to 18-year-old age group, with the inclusion of 8 to 25 years as relevant to individual programs.
Dorset Mayor Greg Howard said youth in rural areas are largely affected by the lack of health services, education and transportation.
"An example of that is there's currently a number of students are wanting to go to year 11 and 12 but Newstead College can't find accommodation in Launceston," Cr Howard said.
"The College only has about 50 spots and there's 65 kids who applied."
The project will be delivered at sites around Dorset including Dorset House, Scottsdale High School, Winnaleah District High School, local libraries and community venues such as town halls.
Cr Howard said two youth development officers will initially oversee the project, who will deliver programs such as skill building workshops and leadership programs.
"They will continue to work with those issues that have been identified around how to improve service delivery in remote rural areas," he said.
According to the 2022 Dorset Youth Needs Analysis, young people in Dorset report a lack of opportunities, lack of choices, and lack of optimism about their futures.
Local school wellbeing surveys revealed that only 28 per cent of secondary students reported strong motivation to achieve their goals and only 36 per cent felt optimistic about their lives.
"The reality of living in a rural area is the further away you get from a major population centre, the less services are provided and the less services can afford to be provided," Cr Howard said.
"It's a great lifestyle living in a rural area and it's probably cheaper too, but the downside is the number of services will always be on a lower level."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
