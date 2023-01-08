The Christmas break appeared to have done wonders for Greater Northern Raiders women as they bounced back into action with a nine-wicket demolition of North Hobart.
The Cricket Tasmania Premier League one-dayer at UTAS Stadium barely made it into the afternoon as Darren Simmonds' team dismissed the visitors for 76 in half the allotted overs and knocked off the chase inside 14.
Charlotte Layton was the standout performer, taking 5-4 off 3.5 overs.
Riverside's left-arm orthodox spinner took five of the last six wickets to fall as the visitors collapsed, losing 6-11 after reaching 4-65.
This was after Clare Scott (17) and Ella Marsh (9 off 30) had produced a commendable opening stand of 38, with Scott claiming her team's only two boundaries.
The remaining eight batters contributed 15 runs and three ducks between them as Layton received strong support from captain for the day Hannah Magor (2-8 off four).
Sophie Parkin, Ava Curtis and Meg Radford shared the other wickets.
The run chase was equally emphatic as Raiders secured a double bonus point.
Despite Scott (1-17 off five) claiming the early wicket of Kate Chaplin, opening bowlers Curtis and Radford led the way with bat as well as ball.
Curtis rattled off a run-a-ball half-century, finishing on 52 not out with her team's five boundaries as Radford played the support act with an unbeaten 11 off 27 deliveries and Raiders cruised to their target off 13.4 overs.
Simmonds was delighted with his team's performance.
"They were a few players short on their normal team but if you don't treat the opposition with respect it can come back to bite you," he said. "So we wanted to play our way and be ruthless and we did that with the ball and the bat.
"Charlotte is a real wicket-taker for us and one of our strike weapons. She has got 13 wickets for us this season so that was pleasing for her and she was well supported by the group.
"I think we bowled too many extras but we have not played for three weeks and only had one training run.
"We knew if we could chase it down quickly we could get a double bonus point which we were able to do and that could be important.
"Ava got her highest score for the Raiders. It was a really good knock in a partnership of 70-odd that got us over the line and it was a nice way to start off the new year."
The result was a welcome return to form for the team who had lost by 92 runs to Clarence in their last match before Christmas.
They will be keen to avenge that loss when they return to Kangaroo Bay Oval to face the same opposition next Sunday before the first of two visits to the North-West Coast.
Raiders are scheduled to host two games at Latrobe Recreation Ground - against New Town on January 22 and Clarence on February 19.
They have one fixture remaining in Launceston - against New Town at Windsor Park on February 4 - either side of two visits to the TCA Ground to face North Hobart.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.