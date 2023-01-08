The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders dominant in Cricket Tasmania Premier League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 8 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders players celebrate the dismissal of North Hobart's Emma Roberts at UTAS Stadium. Picture By Rod Thompson

The Christmas break appeared to have done wonders for Greater Northern Raiders women as they bounced back into action with a nine-wicket demolition of North Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.