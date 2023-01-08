Launceston's Liam Johnston (Trinity Racing) was sixth in the under-23 men's road race, 68 seconds behind winner Alastair Mackellar. Launceston's Jack Schouten (ONYVA Racing) and Burnie's Campbell Palmer (BridgeLane) crossed the line together in 25th and 26th (+5:23) with Burnie's Will Eaves (ARA Skip Capital) 36th at +12:08.