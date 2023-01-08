Tasmania's triple Commonwealth Games champion Georgia Baker was unsuccessful in a bold bid to add the elite women's road race title on Sunday.
Perth's 28-year-old multiple national track champion launched an attack off the breakaway with one lap remaining in Buninyong.
However, Baker (Team Jayco AlUla') was soon caught and went on to finish 18th, nearly four minutes behind winner Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo).
Devonport's Anya Louw (AG Insurance - Soudal - Quickstep) was 43rd (+10:39) and Hobart Wheelers' elite rower Georgia Nesbitt 51st (+10:39).
Launceston's Cam Ivory (St George Continental), Zack Gilmore (AT85 Pro Cycling), Sam Fox and Josh Duffy (both Team BridgeLane) plus Burnie's Jacob Langham contested the men's race.
On Saturday when Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden was winning the junior women's road race, Burnie's Alex Eaves was the highest placed Tasmanian in the junior men's race, finishing 12th, 1.16 minutes behind South Australian winner Joshua Cranage.
Burnie's Hayden Van Der Ploeg was 18th (+6:32) and Launceston City CC's Lachlan Oliver 31st (+8:37).
Launceston's Liam Johnston (Trinity Racing) was sixth in the under-23 men's road race, 68 seconds behind winner Alastair Mackellar. Launceston's Jack Schouten (ONYVA Racing) and Burnie's Campbell Palmer (BridgeLane) crossed the line together in 25th and 26th (+5:23) with Burnie's Will Eaves (ARA Skip Capital) 36th at +12:08.
Racing continues on Monday and Tuesday with time trials.
