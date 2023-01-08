Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has told his team they must sort out their poor discipline or miss out on NBL finals.
Melbourne United took full advantage of being sent to the foul line 31 times at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Saturday.
Launceston-born Olympian Chris Goulding led the way with 23 points as United recorded a 92-85 victory - their fifth in the last six games.
But Roth did not mince his words about his team's Achilles heel.
"Our foul discipline is a problem for us," he said.
"I think by the end of the third they had shot 28 foul shots - that's a recipe for disaster for us to walk them to the line that many times.
"They were playing with a little bit more of an edge than we were for most of the game."
Milton Doyle was Tasmania's leading scorer with 20 points but Roth had some direct instructions for his team.
"Regroup. You've got to be tougher for longer.
"We're onto the next game and the message is quite simple: we've got to win a few games or we're not in the playoffs and we go home. It's pretty straightforward on the process of whatever it is, the next two-and-a-half or three weeks for a lot of teams. You've got to take advantage when you can. If not, you'll be just from the outside looking in."
Roth said Jack McVeigh and several other players were carrying knocks but the team has little time to lick wounds with a trip to Illawarra coming up on Tuesday.
"It's an important game for us on the road and we'll have to be prepared. We'll have our hands full. There's just no easy games in what we have left, they're all monumental in some fashion."
