Launceston Summer Series launches in heart of CBD

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 8 2023 - 3:30pm
Local performer Elkie Kershaw at the Summer Series concert in Civic Square. Picture by Rod Thompson

The inaugural launch of the Launceston Summer Series went off without a hitch, showcasing a mix of five local and interstate acts.

