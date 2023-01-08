The inaugural launch of the Launceston Summer Series went off without a hitch, showcasing a mix of five local and interstate acts.
Summer Series organiser and co-artistic director and founder at IO Performance Chris Jackson was up early Saturday morning getting things ready.
"I've worked through a few festivals over the years but this is the first one we've been trying to get off the ground from absolute scratch," Mr Jackson said.
"The main thing at this point is people show up, the music is great and everyone enjoys themselves. That's what I'm looking forward to."
It was local band Spkezy's first outdoor performance since 2018, where they played UNIFY festival alongside Australian hardcore giants Parkway Drive and The Amity Affliction as a different band called Save The Clocktower.
Spkezy guitarist Joel Hallam said he was excited to play outdoors again.
"We've been laying low for a while but now that COVID is calming down we want to start playing shows again," Mr Hallam said.
The group formed Spkezy in 2019 with over a decade of experience under their belts, playing in different bands and together over the years.
"We started Spkezy to have a bit of fun," Mr Hallam said.
"Up until this point now, it was more of a passion project but now we have an EP ready and some music videos so we're taking it more seriously now," Mr Hallam said.
He said events like the Summer Series were important to the local music culture.
"It's important for us and the people of Launceston. It's been really quiet for three years so just to see a stage set up outside in Launceston is exciting."
Organiser of the Summer Series and Tasmanian Rock Challenge Brad Harbeck said the night ran smoothly.
"I think we did okay, it's hard sometimes in Launceston to do something new but we had a good crowd and everyone enjoyed themselves," Mr Harbeck said.
The night was free of any technical issues, something Mr Harbeck attributed to Mr Jackson's expertise.
"Chris is a bloody genius really, he was there at seven in the morning," he said.
About 100 people were in attendance during the night, a number Mr Harbeck is sure will grow in the coming weeks.
"We've got Captain O'Brien's Craic, Seth Henderson, Cienah Lette and Sam McMeekin playing next weekend who are all Tasmanian acts," Mr Harbeck said.
"I don't think we'll change too much going forward, there's always little things to tweak here and there but it was a pretty solid template."
The Launceston Summer Series continues next Saturday on January 14 and again on January 21.
The Series will then return in March for a two day event on March 11 and 12 with special guests The Smith Street Band headlining as part of the tour for their new record, Life After Football.
Tickets for next weekend are available through Oztix.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
