The Hobart Hurricanes' BBL finals hopes could be resting in the injured hand of leading wicket-taker Patrick Dooley after a fifth loss from eight games.
Melbourne Renegades won by six wickets with 11 balls to spare on Saturday night after the Hurricanes' most prolific and economical bowler suffered a finger injury while practising catches during the warm-up.
The popular Queensland spinner withdrew from the team and was sent for an X-ray which revealed no break to the pinky finger of his bowling hand.
Ben McDermott - who joint top-scored (28) with fellow opener Caleb Jewell - said the team had to swiftly adjust, with Joel Paris Dooley's late replacement.
"It's part and parcel of the game, we're going to have injuries and we've had a few this campaign," he said.
"It's a shame but hopefully he can get it right and get back playing because he's pretty important for us.
"We've lost two of our top spinners now so that really hurts us."
McDermott said the Hurricanes most bounce back swiftly to remain in finals contention, beginning against the bottom-placed Melbourne Stars at Bellerive Oval on Monday night.
"We're three wins - seven should be there or thereabouts for us so we need to win most games from here though.
"(But) it's good to be doing this again after a couple of years of sitting in hotels and bubbles. It's good to be doing normal routines."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.