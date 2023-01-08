Victoria's former junior world champion Aston Key lived up to his favourite tag by claiming the sprint title at the Oceania Orienteering Championships in Launceston.
Aston, who won a gold medal at the 2019 junior worlds in Denmark, led the way around the UTAS campus in 14:42 to win by 53 seconds from Vic Vikings teammate Patrick Jaffe with Launceston's reigning champion Brodie Nankervis third (+0:57).
New Zealand's Lizzie Ingham won the women's elite event in 16:26 with Tasmania's coach-in-residence Francesca Taufer 2:15 behind in seventh and Mikayla Cooper (+2:16) eighth.
Launceston's Sophie Best was among the home-state winners, claiming the W18A title for Tas Foresters by 56 seconds.
Taufer, who was representing Tasmania but wearing the colours of her native Italy, hoped hosting the titles would encourage more Tasmanians to take up orienteering.
"I hope it does because it is a nice sport," she said.
"It's good for Tasmanians. They know what to expect, how the terrain looks and how to run."
Taufer was reasonably satisfied with her time of 18:41 having swiftly acclimatised to her new home.
"I'm a bit slow because I haven't trained much, but I'm happy. It was fun and the course was nice.
"I love Tasmania. I love the places and the people, but not the snakes."
Also enjoying the day were 17-year-olds Riley Kerr, of Launceston, and Jett McComb, of Hobart.
"That was good fun. I really enjoyed it," Kerr said.
"It's fun out there following people around. I usually just enjoy it and it's a good, fun day."
McComb added: "That was super fun out there. It's good not to have to travel too far and I've run here before which is good."
