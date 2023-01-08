The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Victoria's former junior world champion Aston Key wins Oceania Orienteering Sprint Championships in Launceston

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 8 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jett McComb, 17, of Hobart, and Riley Kerr, 17, of Launceston. Picture by Rob Shaw

Victoria's former junior world champion Aston Key lived up to his favourite tag by claiming the sprint title at the Oceania Orienteering Championships in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.